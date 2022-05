Astros third. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Michael Brantley flies out to left center field to Akil Baddoo. Alex Bregman walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Jose Altuve to third. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Aledmys Diaz homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Alex Bregman scores. Jose Altuve scores. Niko Goodrum strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Tigers 0.