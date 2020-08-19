Detroit-Chicago White Sox Runs

Recommended Video:

White sox first. Tim Anderson homers to center field. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada to second. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop. Jose Abreu out at second. Yoan Moncada to third. Edwin Encarnacion walks. James McCann flies out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Jonathan Schoop homers to center field. Christin Stewart pops out to Yoan Moncada. Jeimer Candelario pops out to right field to Danny Mendick. JaCoby Jones grounds out to second base, Danny Mendick to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 1, White sox 1.

White sox second. Luis Robert flies out to deep right field to Harold Castro. Nomar Mazara singles to left field. Danny Mendick singles to shallow left field. Nomar Mazara to second. Tim Anderson doubles to left field. Danny Mendick to third. Nomar Mazara scores. Yoan Moncada out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Harold Castro. Tim Anderson to third. Danny Mendick scores. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Tigers 1.

Tigers third. Austin Romine doubles to deep right field. Isaac Paredes flies out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Austin Romine to third. Niko Goodrum out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Austin Romine scores. Harold Castro doubles to left center field. Miguel Cabrera walks. Jonathan Schoop pops out to James McCann.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 4, Tigers 2.

White sox fourth. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jeimer Candelario. Danny Mendick strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson singles to shallow right field. Yoan Moncada walks. Jose Abreu doubles to deep right center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop, Niko Goodrum to Jeimer Candelario.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Tigers 2.

Tigers eighth. Miguel Cabrera singles to left field. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Christin Stewart lines out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Willi Castro to third. JaCoby Jones reaches on error to deep center field, tagged out at second, Luis Gonzalez to Danny Mendick. Jeimer Candelario scores. Fielding error by Luis Gonzalez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. White sox 6, Tigers 4.

White sox eighth. Edwin Encarnacion walks. James McCann singles to right field. Ryan Goins to second. Luis Gonzalez hit by pitch. James McCann to second. Ryan Goins to third. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow infield. Luis Gonzalez to second. James McCann to third. Ryan Goins scores. Danny Mendick out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to JaCoby Jones. James McCann scores. Tim Anderson singles to center field. Nomar Mazara to third. Luis Gonzalez scores. Yoan Moncada grounds out to first base, Jeimer Candelario to John Schreiber. Tim Anderson to second. Nomar Mazara scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to second base, Jeimer Candelario to John Schreiber.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 10, Tigers 4.