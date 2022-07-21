Skip to main content
Sports

Detroit 7, Oakland 2

Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 31 2 5 2
Greene cf 5 1 2 1 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0
Báez dh 5 2 3 0 Laureano dh 4 0 0 0
Grossman lf 4 0 2 3 Murphy c 2 0 0 0
Haase c 3 1 0 0 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 2 Brown 1b 4 2 2 1
W.Castro rf 5 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1
Clemens 1b 3 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0
Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Machín 3b 4 0 1 0
H.Castro 1b 0 0 0 0 Allen ss 3 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 2 2 1
Short ss 3 1 0 0
Detroit 002 010 112 7
Oakland 000 010 100 2

E_Neuse (11). LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Grossman 2 (11), Schoop (15), Brown (18). HR_Candelario (7), Brown (11). SB_Short (1). SF_Schoop (2), Piscotty (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal W,7-8 6 2 1 0 2 9
Lange H,13 1 2 1 1 1 2
Fulmer H,17 1 1 0 0 0 0
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 2
More for you
Oakland
Logue L,3-5 6 5 3 2 1 4
Tapia 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Snead 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3

WP_Lange.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58.

Written By