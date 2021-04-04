Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 1 3 1 — 5 Tampa Bay 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 7 (Hronek, Erne), 19:47 (pp). Second Period_2, Detroit, Filppula 3 (Namestnikov, Glendening), 16:05. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 2 (Djoos, Mantha), 16:34. 4, Detroit, Staal 3 (Mantha), 18:58. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Foote, Stamkos), 4:12. 6, Detroit, Helm 2 (Glendening, Namestnikov), 14:19 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 5-9-4_18. Tampa Bay 7-8-13_28. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 3. Goalies_Detroit, Greiss 3-15-5 (28 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Gibson 0-1-0 (17-13). A_3,800 (19,092). T_2:23. Referees_Francis Charron, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy. More for youSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as...By Paul DoyleSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Naismith College Player of...By Paul Doyle