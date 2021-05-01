Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 — 0 Detroit 0 0 0 1 — 1 Detroit won shootout 4-3 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Detroit 4 (Vrana G, Zadina G, Erne NG, Veleno NG, Svechnikov NG, Namestnikov NG, Filppula G, Gagner G), Tampa Bay 3 (Colton G, Point G, Barre-Boulet NG, Hedman NG, Sergachev NG, Coleman NG, Johnson G, Gourde NG). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-6-14-2_33. Detroit 4-5-4-2_15. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Detroit 0 of 3. Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 4-5-2 (15 shots-15 saves). Detroit, Greiss 7-15-8 (33-33). A_0 (20,000). T_2:43. Referees_Conor O'Donnell, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich. More for youSportsNewtown's Ben Mason selected by Ravens, Windsor's Jason...By Dan NowakSportsUConn star Paige Bueckers undergoes ankle surgeryBy Doug Bonjour