Derek Carr rallies Las Vegas Raiders to 32-31 win in Denver ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 8:43 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Darren Waller caught Derek Carr's 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left Sunday, and the Las Vegas Raiders rallied to beat the Denver Broncos 32-31 despite committing four turnovers.
The Broncos (5-11) reached the Las Vegas 45-yard line with 9 seconds left and Brandon McManus' 63-yard field-goal try was blocked by Maxx Crosby, who also blocked McManus' record 70-yard attempt on the last play of the first half.
ARNIE STAPLETON