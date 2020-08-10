https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-15471991.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|70
|32.4
|553-1052
|.526
|77-249
|242-295
|.820
|1425
|20.4
|Murray
|56
|32.9
|395-871
|.454
|107-312
|159-181
|.878
|1056
|18.9
|Barton
|58
|33.0
|332-738
|.450
|108-288
|102-133
|.767
|874
|15.1
|Grant
|69
|26.7
|293-614
|.477
|94-242
|144-192
|.750
|824
|11.9
|Millsap
|48
|24.5
|200-417
|.480
|51-119
|112-137
|.818
|563
|11.7
|Harris
|56
|31.8
|218-519
|.420
|70-210
|75-92
|.815
|581
|10.4
|Porter
|53
|16.1
|185-367
|.504
|59-140
|57-68
|.838
|486
|9.2
|Morris
|70
|22.3
|249-535
|.465
|58-158
|68-81
|.840
|624
|8.9
|Beasley
|41
|18.2
|117-301
|.389
|58-161
|33-38
|.868
|325
|7.9
|Plumlee
|58
|17.1
|166-270
|.615
|0-5
|80-150
|.533
|412
|7.1
|Craig
|55
|18.4
|116-247
|.470
|42-128
|22-35
|.629
|296
|5.4
|Dozier
|26
|12.8
|51-131
|.389
|10-40
|12-19
|.632
|124
|4.8
|Bol
|4
|10.0
|7-13
|.538
|2-4
|1-1
|1.000
|17
|4.3
|Daniels
|4
|11.3
|5-15
|.333
|3-10
|0-0
|.000
|13
|3.3
|Hernangomez
|34
|12.4
|38-110
|.345
|15-60
|16-25
|.640
|107
|3.1
|Bates-Diop
|4
|11.3
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|3-4
|.750
|10
|2.5
|McRae
|4
|8.0
|2-6
|.333
|2-4
|3-4
|.750
|9
|2.3
|Vonleh
|5
|4.0
|4-4
|1.000
|1-1
|1-2
|.500
|10
|2.0
|Cancar
|14
|3.2
|6-15
|.400
|1-6
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|1.2
|Vanderbilt
|9
|4.6
|5-7
|.714
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.1
|Cook
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|70
|243.2
|2945-6237
|.472
|759-2138
|1134-1461
|.776
|7783
|111.2
|OPPONENTS
|70
|243.2
|2784-6055
|.460
|839-2372
|1198-1574
|.761
|7605
|108.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|165
|537
|702
|10.0
|493
|7.0
|218
|0
|84
|223
|44
|Murray
|44
|185
|229
|4.1
|274
|4.9
|98
|0
|64
|126
|17
|Barton
|76
|289
|365
|6.3
|212
|3.7
|121
|0
|61
|88
|29
|Grant
|56
|184
|240
|3.5
|86
|1.2
|154
|0
|49
|62
|57
|Millsap
|93
|188
|281
|5.9
|75
|1.6
|142
|0
|42
|66
|29
|Harris
|26
|137
|163
|2.9
|118
|2.1
|116
|0
|76
|60
|14
|Porter
|66
|184
|250
|4.7
|43
|.8
|95
|0
|25
|44
|24
|Morris
|22
|104
|126
|1.8
|245
|3.5
|73
|0
|55
|49
|16
|Beasley
|9
|68
|77
|1.9
|48
|1.2
|50
|0
|31
|36
|6
|Plumlee
|94
|215
|309
|5.3
|144
|2.5
|135
|0
|31
|78
|34
|Craig
|58
|118
|176
|3.2
|44
|.8
|131
|0
|23
|23
|36
|Dozier
|9
|34
|43
|1.7
|48
|1.8
|41
|0
|11
|23
|5
|Bol
|3
|6
|9
|2.2
|2
|.5
|5
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Daniels
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|1
|.3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Hernangomez
|24
|71
|95
|2.8
|22
|.6
|29
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Bates-Diop
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|McRae
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|4
|1.0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Vonleh
|3
|5
|8
|1.6
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cancar
|5
|5
|10
|.7
|3
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|8
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Cook
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|758
|2346
|3104
|44.3
|1865
|26.6
|1431
|1
|567
|963
|321
|OPPONENTS
|703
|2287
|2990
|42.7
|1768
|25.3
|1427
|1
|498
|1004
|314
View Comments