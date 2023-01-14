Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103

Gordon 6-8 3-5 17, Porter Jr. 9-17 2-2 22, Jordan 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 1-2 14, Murray 8-17 4-4 24, Cancar 1-3 2-2 5, Nnaji 3-5 3-5 9, B.Brown 2-7 4-5 9, Hyland 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 41-82 19-25 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason