Delaware 34, Delaware St. 14

Delaware 10 14 7 3 — 34 Delaware St. 0 0 7 7 — 14 First Quarter DEL_Lee 7 run (Coe kick), 06:02 DEL_FG Coe 38, 02:14 Second Quarter DEL_Lee 14 run (Coe kick), 02:40 DEL_Pitts 9 pass from Henderson (Coe kick), 00:19 Third Quarter DEL_Henderson 1 run (Coe kick), 13:15 DSU_Gross 0 blocked punt return (Bridel kick), 07:24 Fourth Quarter DEL_FG Coe 24, 13:21 DSU_Lewis 7 run (Bridel kick), 07:58 DEL DSU First downs 15 14 Rushes-yards 45-178 35-94 Passing 183 92 Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 7-18-3 Return Yards 4 113 Punts-Avg. 6-25.5 5-44.6 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalty-Yards 4-50 3-22 Time of Possession 34:04 25:56 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Delaware, De. Lee 14-109, Kh. Spruill 16-47, An. Paoletti 3-20, No. Henderson 8-12, Ma. Vandamia 1-0, Team 1-(minus 1), Za. Gwynn 2-(minus 9). Delaware St., Sy. Wilkerson 13-55, Th. Bertrand-Hudon 6-23, Ja. Lewis 14-21, Team 2-(minus 5). PASSING_Delaware, No. Henderson 11-19-0-167, Za. Gwynn 2-2-0-16. Delaware St., Ja. Lewis 7-18-3-92. RECEIVING_Delaware, Th. Pitts 5-87, De. Lee 3-40, Ge. Coleman II 2-22, Br. Brose 1-18, Jo. Townsend 2-16. Delaware St., My. Beverly 1-24, Bi. Woodley 1-21, Ke. Medy 1-17, Tr. Gross 2-16, Sy. Wilkerson 2-14.