Defense 1st, then offense at top of NFL draft, no early QBs BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer April 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — D-E-F-E-N-S-E, D-E-F-E-N-S-E.
That sure was the chant at the outset of the NFL draft Thursday night, with the first five selections coming on that side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2.