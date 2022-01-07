Deer tested in 2 N Louisiana parishes free of fatal disease

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 300 deer tested in two parishes near Arkansas were all free of a deadly brain disease, so hunters in those parishes may resume baiting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Friday.

“The department is happy about the outcome, and we thank the deer hunters who brought in their harvested deer to be tested,” Secretary Jack Montoucet said in a news release. “Their assistance helped shorten the time period that it would have taken to reach our goal.”