DeRozan leads Spurs to 119-109 win, ending Nuggets' streak RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 11:10 p.m.
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center, shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, left, and San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, center, scores over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots next to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) drives to the basket between San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, left, and guard Dejounte Murray during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) is blocked by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) as he tries to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat Denver 119-109 on Friday night to snap the Nuggets’ five-game winning streak.
San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are both 11-8 and tied for fourth in the Western Conference.