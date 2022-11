NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for a school record six touchdowns and Trey Sneed ran for 230 yards and a touchdown and Fordham outpaced Colgate 52-38 on Saturday.

Fordham (9-2, 5-1) closed the season with a three-game winning streak and winners of six of their last seven. The Rams, however, missed a chance for a share of the Patriot League crown when Holy Cross (11-0, 6-0) smashed Georgetown 47-10. The Rams will now wait to see if they've earned an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.