NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for a career-high 464 yards and five touchdowns to lead unbeaten Fordham to a 48-45 come-from-behind win over winless Albany on Saturday.

On the Rams' 52-49 win over Monmouth a week ago, DeMorat threw for a then-career high 452 yards and six touchdowns. The reigning FCS national player of the week has thrown 16 touchdown passes to lead Fordham to a 3-0 start.