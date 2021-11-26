DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Bulls rout Magic 123-88 DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 123-88 on Friday night.
Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.