DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 on Sunday to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.

DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols. He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period.

Dallas won its first four games, all at home, after the start of its season was delayed because of COVID-19 issues. The Stars have lost four of five games overall since.

The Blackhawks had been winless in their previous four games that went past regulation, losing twice in overtime and twice more in shootouts.

Dallas tied it at 1 midway through the third period when Jason Robertson got credited with his first NHL goal even without getting his stick on the puck. Miro Heiskanen took a shot from near the blue line, and the puck went off goalie Malcolm Subban’s glove and Robertson’s back before trickling over the line.

DeBrincat scored from just inside the left circle in the second period to put Chicago up 1-0. That side of the net was wide open after the pass from Dylan Strome on the opposite side of Oettinger with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second period.

Early in the first period, DeBrincat didn't miss when taking a swing at the puck after his initial shot ricocheted off Oettinger's shoulder. DeBrincat knocked the rebound into the net, but the goal was disallowed because of a high stick — he struck the puck at eye level.

Subban stopped 30 shots. Oettinger had 33 saves.

NO PRIMARY GOALIE

Neither team had its primary goalie in net, or even on the bench. Anton Khudobin, who allowed only three goals when winning the Stars' first three home games, was absent for what coach Rick Bowness called an “internal issue." Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said rookie Kevin Lankinen, 4-1-3 in his eight games, was just getting a mental break.

FIRST FIGHT

In the first fight this season for both teams, Stars captain Jamie Benn and Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov got into some fisticuffs out of a faceoff early in the second period. Benn delivered some strong left uppercuts into the face of Zadorov, who had just had some words with Dallas rookie Ty Dellandrea.

WELCOME BACK MATTIAS

Blackhawks center Mattias Janmark was in Dallas as a visitor for the first time. He had 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) in 297 games the past four regular seasons with the defending Western Conference champion Stars before signing a one-year free agent deal with Chicago. He was recognized during a timeout in the first period.

WHAT’S NEXT

The two teams play again Tuesday night, which will be the second of eight consecutive home games for Dallas over a two-week span. The Stars' next scheduled road game is Feb. 22 at Florida.

___

