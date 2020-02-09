Daye scores 20, Florida International beats Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. tied his season high with 20 points as Florida International defeated Florida Atlantic 66-59 on Saturday.

Devon Andrews had 15 points for Florida International (17-8, 8-4 Conference USA). Trejon Jacob added 10 points and Osasumwen Osaghae had 13 rebounds for the Panthers.

Florida International rallied from a 39-27 halftime deficit, holding Florida Atlantic to 20 points in a second half in which the Owls committed 10 turnovers and missed all 12 of their 3-point tries.

Karlis Silins had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (14-11, 6-6). Cornelius Taylor added 10 points and seven steals. Kenan Blackshear had seven rebounds.

The Panthers swept the season series, having defeated the Owls 69-50 last Wednesday.

Florida International plays at Louisiana Tech on Thursday. Florida Atlantic takes on Southern Miss on Thursday.

