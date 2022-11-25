Davidson 89, San Francisco 80

Kunen 3-5 0-0 7, Gigiberia 2-4 0-0 4, Rishwain 1-6 2-4 5, Roberts 5-13 0-0 13, Shabazz 6-12 7-7 20, Williams 3-4 1-1 8, Meeks 4-8 2-4 13, Hawthorne 2-3 0-0 5, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Rocak 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 13-18 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason