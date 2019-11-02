David Perron scores in OT, Blues beat Blue Jackets 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron scored eight seconds into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

After the Blues overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime, Perron scored off a pass from Alex Pietrangelo at the moment St. Louis' power play from Sonny Milano's hooking penalty expired.

Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist and Robert Thomas also scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves to improve to 7-2-3. The defending champion Blues have won three straight games and five of six.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Schenn pulled St. Louis to 3-2 on a power play with 7:53 left in the second, roofing a shot over Merzlikins for his team-leading 10th goal. Sundqvist corralled his own rebound and beat Merzlikins to tie it 26 seconds later.

NOTES:

Schenn has five goals and an assist in his last five games. ... Blues RW David Perron's assist on Schenn's goal was the 300th of his career. ... Dubois extended his points streak (3 goals, 3 assists) to five games. ... Columbus recalled LW Markus Hannikainen from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday. He was a healthy scratch.

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) shoots for a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg, of Sweden, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) shoots for a goal as Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg, of Sweden, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close David Perron scores in OT, Blues beat Blue Jackets 4-3 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

UP NEXT:

Blue Jackets: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

Blues: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports