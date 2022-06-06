Darvin Ham embraces challenge as Lakers' rookie head coach

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Darvin Ham recognizes the enormity of the task he is undertaking with the Los Angeles Lakers, and this first-time head coach is not intimidated.
Ham is expected to immediately return a veteran-laden, oddly constructed roster to championship contention. He must create a new philosophy and instill a team identity around 37-year-old LeBron James, oft-injured Anthony Davis and polarizing guard Russell Westbrook, who doesn't appear to be going anywhere this summer.