Dartmouth 79, CS Bakersfield 54

Collum 0-0 0-0 0, Henson 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Higgins 3-7 3-4 9, McGhee 8-13 1-2 20, Jarusevicius 4-9 0-1 8, Reynolds 2-6 0-2 4, Kancleris 0-4 1-1 1, Gaskin 0-2 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 3-4 0-0 6, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 5-10 54.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason