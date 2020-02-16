Daniels scores 19, Alabama St. downs Alabama A&M in comeback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Leon Daniels capped Alabama State's comeback with a pair of free throws and finished with 19 points as the Hornets clipped Alabama A&M 61-58 Saturday night.

Kevin Holston and Jacoby Ross scored consecutive layups — Ross' only points of the game — giving Alabama State (8-17, 7-5 Southwest Athletic Conference) a 59-58 lead with seven seconds remaining. After a Holston steal, Daniels was fouled with two seconds left, making the first, enduring a Bulldogs timeout, and then nailing down the final point,

Daniels scored five as Alabama State opened the second half on a 10-2 run, surging ahead of the Bulldogs 40-37, and turning the rest of the second half into a one-possession ballgame.

Garrett Hicks led Alabama A&M (6-17, 3-9) with 14 points, hitting three from distance, while Cameron Alford added 13 with nine rebounds. Cameron Tucker scored 10 and dished five assists.

Alabama State turned 15 AAMU turnovers into 17 points. The Hornets were 17-for-42 at the line.

