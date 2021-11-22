Dames resigns as Red Stars coach amid abuse allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — Rory Dames resigned Monday as coach of the Chicago Red Stars, and the team said it has launched an independent review of player health and safety and the team's culture after The Washington Post quoted several players saying Dames was emotionally abusive.
Dames led the Red Stars to the National Women's Soccer League title game, which Chicago lost on Sunday to the Washington Spirit. Washington won the title under an interim coach after coach Richie Burke was fired in September for violating the league's anti-harassment policy. Spirit players had said Burke was verbally abusive.