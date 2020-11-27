Statistics after 11 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Prescott 222 151 68.0 1856 8.36 9 4.1 4 1.8 58 99.6
Dalton 152 99 65.1 870 5.72 5 3.3 5 3.3 54t 77.5
Gilbert 38 21 55.3 243 6.4 1 2.6 1 2.6 32 72.6
DiNucci 43 23 53.5 219 5.09 0 0.0 0 0.0 32 67.9
C.Wilson 1 1 100.0 11 11.0 1 100.0 0 0.0 11t 152.1
Jones 1 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 39.6
Lamb 0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 457 295 64.6 2948 7.0 16 3.5 10 2.2 58 87
OPPONENTS 351 224 63.8 2482 7.41 25 7.1 4 1.1 80t 105
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Elliott 181 707 3.9 24 5
Pollard 56 278 5.0 42t 2
Prescott 18 93 5.2 12 3
Lamb 7 45 6.4 19 0
Dalton 12 42 3.5 11 0
Gilbert 3 28 9.3 15 0
DiNucci 6 22 3.7 10 0
Dowdle 3 13 4.3 7 0
Cooper 3 11 3.7 8 0
Thompson 1 3 3.0 3 0
Jones 1 0 0.0 0 0
C.Wilson 3 -12 -4.0 -1 0
TEAM 294 1230 4.2 42t 10
OPPONENTS 350 1720 4.9 69t 15
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Cooper 71 848 11.9 58 3
Lamb 53 650 12.3 43t 4
Schultz 44 432 9.8 28 3
Elliott 39 256 6.6 19t 2
Gallup 37 538 14.5 52 1
C.Wilson 16 186 11.6 42t 2
Pollard 15 88 5.9 18 0
N.Brown 10 101 10.1 20 0
Bell 7 80 11.4 24 0
Dalton 1 -3 -3.0 -3 0
Jarwin 1 12 12.0 12 0
Prescott 1 11 11.0 11t 1
TEAM 295 3199 10.8 58 16
OPPONENTS 224 2601 11.6 80t 25
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Diggs 2 33 16.5 33 0
J.Smith 1 43 43.0 43 0
Awuzie 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 4 76 19.0 43 0
OPPONENTS 10 72 7.2 46t 2
SACKS NO.
A.Smith 5.0
Lawrence 4.5
Griffen 2.5
D.Wilson 2.5
Gregory 2.0
J.Smith 1.5
A.Brown 1.0
Diggs 1.0
Vander Esch 1.0
A.Woods 1.0
TEAM 22.0
OPPONENTS 31.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Niswander 7 331 47.3 44.7 3 58 0
Jones 24 1022 42.6 40.2 5 54 0
TEAM 31 1353 43.6 41.2 8 58 0
OPPONENTS 37 1742 47.1 39.1 14 67 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Lamb 18 0 152 8.4 27 0
C.Wilson 4 0 10 2.5 6 0
Goodwin 0 0 73 0.0 73 0
TEAM 22 0 235 10.7 73 0
OPPONENTS 10 0 55 5.5 22 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Dowdle 1 64 64.0 64 0
Pollard 22 482 21.9 67 0
TEAM 23 546 23.7 67 0
OPPONENTS 19 387 20.4 32 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Armstrong 0 0 1
A.Brown 0 0 1
Dalton 2 0 0
DiNucci 4 0 0
Elliott 6 2 0
LaDouceur 1 0 0
Lamb 2 1 0
Lawrence 0 0 1
Prescott 3 0 0
Schultz 1 1 0
Steele 0 1 0
D.Wilson 0 0 2
TEAM 19 5 5
OPPONENTS 9 1 13
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 44 90 40 77 0 251
OPPONENTS 87 112 52 108 0 359
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Zuerlein 0 0 0 0 18 21 21 24 59 0 81
Elliott 7 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44
Prescott 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 28
Lamb 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26
Cooper 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
Schultz 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Pollard 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
C.Wilson 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
A.Brown 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Gallup 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 27 10 16 1 18 21 21 24 59 0 225
OPPONENTS 43 15 25 1 33 35 18 20 59 3 318
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Zuerlein 1/ 1 2/ 2 8/ 8 9/ 9 1/ 4
TEAM 1/ 1 2/ 2 8/ 8 9/ 9 1/ 4
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 4/ 5 6/ 6 4/ 5 4/ 5