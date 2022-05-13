Dallas 94, Washington 86

Harrison 5-9 5-6 15, Thornton 4-9 2-2 12, Gray 6-12 6-6 21, Mabrey 4-6 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 9-20 3-4 27, Kuier 1-2 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 0-1 1-2 1, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 31-65 19-23 94.
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
- Law’s Lucas Pincus-Coyle to be honored
- Foran’s David Gaetano feted as scholar athlete
Recommended