Dallas 94, Indiana 68

Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Vivians 4-13 1-2 10, Egbo 5-8 2-3 12, K.Mitchell 8-13 4-5 22, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Cannon 1-4 2-2 4, Engstler 0-2 0-0 0, Hartley 2-3 0-0 5, Henderson 1-1 0-0 3, Hull 0-5 0-0 0, Pointer 1-1 3-4 6, T.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 12-16 68.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended