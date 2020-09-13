https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Dallas-82-New-York-79-15563720.php
Dallas 82, New York 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mabrey
|35:35
|9-19
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|24
|Samuelson
|30:02
|1-7
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|3
|Alarie
|27:54
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Harris
|30:11
|4-12
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|10
|Ogunbowale
|35:20
|8-20
|9-10
|0-5
|4
|3
|26
|Thornton
|24:42
|0-3
|5-6
|3-10
|1
|1
|5
|Gustafson
|16:16
|2-3
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Totals
|200:00
|27-70
|19-22
|8-35
|14
|16
|82
Percentages: FG .386, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Mabrey 6-11, Harris 1-6, Samuelson 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-9, Alarie 0-1, Thornton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alarie 2, Samuelson 2, Mabrey).
Turnovers: 12 (Mabrey 3, Gustafson 2, Harris 2, Ogunbowale 2, Thornton 2, Alarie).
Steals: 10 (Harris 4, Mabrey 3, Alarie, Ogunbowale, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Odom
|30:51
|10-12
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|20
|Zahui B
|34:25
|5-8
|3-5
|0-10
|4
|4
|13
|Stokes
|29:18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|4
|Jones
|31:04
|8-14
|3-3
|2-7
|4
|3
|21
|Nurse
|34:03
|4-15
|3-5
|2-7
|7
|5
|12
|Willoughby
|12:53
|0-4
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Shook
|10:42
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kea
|10:40
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Holmes
|3:11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Walker
|2:53
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-67
|12-17
|6-34
|18
|21
|79
Percentages: FG .478, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Jones 2-3, Nurse 1-6, Odom 0-1, Shook 0-1, Kea 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Willoughby 0-2, Zahui B 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stokes 2, Odom, Zahui B).
Turnovers: 14 (Jones 6, Nurse 3, Kea 2, Zahui B 2, Stokes).
Steals: 4 (Odom 3, Zahui B).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Dallas
|23
|18
|22
|19
|—
|82
|New York
|17
|19
|31
|12
|—
|79
T_1:58.
