Dallas 82, Connecticut 71

A.Thomas 2-5 2-2 6, Bonner 3-10 4-4 11, Jo.Jones 4-10 1-2 10, Hiedeman 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 12-17 0-0 25, B.Jones 6-11 4-4 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 0-4 0-2 0, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 11-14 71.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended