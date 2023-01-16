Skip to main content
Sports

Dallas 4, Vegas 0

Dallas 1 1 2 4
Vegas 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 17 (Dellandrea), 5:45.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Kiviranta 6 (Heiskanen, Olofsson), 12:28.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Suter 1 (Dellandrea, Lundkvist), 7:51. 4, Dallas, Seguin 12 (Pavelski), 19:16 (en).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-14-11_35. Vegas 6-13-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 20-6-4 (27 shots-27 saves). Vegas, Thompson 18-12-1 (34-31).

A_17,895 (17,367). T_2:26.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.

More for you
Written By