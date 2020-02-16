Dallas 4, Montreal 3
|Dallas
|0
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Montreal, Armia 15 (Lehkonen, Domi), 1:02. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Weal 6 (Chiarot, Suzuki), 3:58. 3, Montreal, Cousins 9 (Mete), 6:23. 4, Dallas, Janmark 6 (Pavelski), 9:05. 5, Dallas, Seguin 13 (Klingberg, Pavelski), 15:47 (pp). Penalties_Chiarot, Mon (Slashing), 9:44; Armia, Mon (Hooking), 13:54.
Third Period_6, Dallas, Comeau 8 (Cogliano), 9:08. Penalties_None.
Overtime_7, Dallas, Seguin 14 (Klingberg), 2:52. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-11-5-2_26. Montreal 11-10-8-3_32.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Montreal 0 of 0.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 20-12-4 (32 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 24-21-5 (26-22).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:29.
Referees_Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.