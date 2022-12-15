Skip to main content
Sports

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Dallas 0 0 2 2
Washington 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Sheary 10 (Strome, Ovechkin), 9:23.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Benn 12 (Hintz, Pavelski), 0:48 (pp). 3, Dallas, Miller 2 (Suter, Marchment), 2:07.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-5-7_26. Washington 16-15-15_46.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 12-4-3 (46 shots-45 saves). Washington, Lindgren 7-4-2 (26-24).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Ryan Jackson, Jesse Marquis.

