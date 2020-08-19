https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Dallas-2-Calgary-1-15493800.php
Dallas 2, Calgary 1
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 2 (Seguin), 10:13 (sh). 2, Calgary, Backlund 4, 19:14.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Janmark), 1:12.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-7-15_29. Dallas 14-12-6_32.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 2.
Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 5-3-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 3-3-0 (29-28).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:21.
Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.
