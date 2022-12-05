Dallas 130, Phoenix 111

Bridges 4-11 3-3 13, Wainright 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 9-11 2-4 20, Booker 4-13 2-2 11, Payne 4-16 4-4 14, Saric 1-5 1-2 3, Lee 5-9 2-2 13, Biyombo 3-3 0-3 6, Landale 0-1 0-0 0, Okogie 4-8 2-4 12, Shamet 4-10 2-2 13. Totals 40-92 18-26 111.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason