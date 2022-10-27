Dallas 129, Brooklyn 125

Bullock 3-7 1-2 9, Finney-Smith 2-7 1-2 6, McGee 2-5 4-4 8, Dinwiddie 4-8 0-0 11, Doncic 14-28 11-13 41, Kleber 4-5 4-6 15, Wood 3-5 3-4 11, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 2-2 18, Campazzo 0-0 0-0 0, Green 3-3 1-2 10. Totals 41-81 27-35 129.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason