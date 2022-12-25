Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

James 13-23 12-12 38, Walker IV 3-7 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Beverley 2-5 3-3 8, Schroder 3-6 0-0 7, Gabriel 0-3 2-4 2, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 1-2 0-0 2, Reaves 5-7 5-5 16, Westbrook 7-16 1-2 17. Totals 39-80 28-32 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason