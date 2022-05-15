Dallas 123, Phoenix 90

Bullock 1-4 2-2 5, Finney-Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Powell 3-3 0-0 6, Brunson 11-19 0-0 24, Doncic 12-19 5-5 35, Bertans 0-3 0-0 0, Chriss 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Burke 2-2 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 11-15 3-3 30, Green 1-1 0-0 3, Ntilikina 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-81 12-12 123.
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
Recommended