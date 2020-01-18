Dallas 120, Portland 112
Anthony 8-16 5-6 22, Bazemore 4-8 1-2 11, Whiteside 9-10 3-6 21, Lillard 13-25 5-7 34, McCollum 2-6 0-0 4, Tolliver 1-2 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Hezonja 3-5 1-1 7, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 44-85 15-22 112.
Finney-Smith 2-6 1-1 6, Kleber 2-8 4-4 10, Powell 3-6 2-2 8, Doncic 11-23 5-8 35, Hardaway Jr. 9-16 6-7 29, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Brunson 5-10 2-2 13, Curry 6-14 1-2 16, Wright 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 39-89 22-28 120.
|Portland
|37
|26
|26
|23
|—
|112
|Dallas
|38
|34
|26
|22
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Portland 9-30 (Lillard 3-10, Bazemore 2-5, Tolliver 1-2, Anthony 1-4, Simons 1-4, Trent Jr. 1-4), Dallas 20-47 (Doncic 8-12, Hardaway Jr. 5-8, Curry 3-10, Kleber 2-7, Finney-Smith 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 40 (Whiteside 18), Dallas 43 (Doncic 8). Assists_Portland 25 (Lillard 10), Dallas 19 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Dallas 17. A_20,283 (19,200)