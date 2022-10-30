Skip to main content
Dallas 114, Orlando 105

Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105.

DALLAS (114)

Bullock 2-5 0-0 6, Finney-Smith 5-7 0-0 13, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-13 2-2 12, Doncic 17-26 8-14 44, Kleber 1-3 0-0 2, Wood 2-6 1-1 5, Powell 2-3 1-1 5, Hardaway Jr. 5-15 8-8 21, Green 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 41-83 21-28 114.

Orlando 34 26 23 22 105
Dallas 29 31 28 26 114

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-29 (Hampton 3-4, K.Harris 2-3, Ross 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-3, Okeke 1-4, Banchero 1-6, Bol 0-1, F.Wagner 0-3), Dallas 11-35 (Finney-Smith 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Bullock 2-3, Doncic 2-9, Green 1-2, Wood 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Bol 11), Dallas 37 (Wood 10). Assists_Orlando 20 (Banchero, Carter Jr., F.Wagner 4), Dallas 15 (Dinwiddie, Doncic 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 23, Dallas 22. A_20,042 (19,200)

