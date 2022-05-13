Dallas 113, Phoenix 86

Bridges 2-7 2-2 7, Crowder 2-4 4-4 9, Ayton 10-16 1-4 21, Booker 6-17 7-7 19, Paul 4-7 2-2 13, Craig 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Wainright 0-3 0-0 0, Biyombo 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 0-3 0-0 0, Shamet 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-78 18-21 86.
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
- Law’s Lucas Pincus-Coyle to be honored
- Foran’s David Gaetano feted as scholar athlete
- Veteran Foran team looks to return to states
Recommended