Dallas 112, Houston 108

Bullock 1-4 0-0 3, Hardaway Jr. 2-13 3-4 7, Wood 2-6 3-3 8, Dinwiddie 3-8 2-2 11, Doncic 17-30 10-12 50, Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Pinson 2-3 0-0 6, Ntilikina 3-4 2-2 9, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 24-27 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason