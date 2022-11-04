Dallas 111, Toronto 110

Anunoby 11-21 1-1 27, Siakam 7-14 4-6 18, Koloko 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 4-12 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 3-12 5-6 12, Achiuwa 4-9 6-6 15, Banton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 6-13 3-4 17. Totals 39-88 21-25 110.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason