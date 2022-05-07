Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Bridges 5-14 2-2 12, Crowder 7-12 0-0 19, Ayton 6-12 4-4 16, Booker 6-13 2-4 18, Paul 5-9 0-0 12, Johnson 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 3-5 2-2 8, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Shamet 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-76 13-15 94.
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
- Law’s Lucas Pincus-Coyle to be honored
- Foran’s David Gaetano feted as scholar athlete
- Veteran Foran team looks to return to states
- Law returnees have opportunity to make their mark
Recommended