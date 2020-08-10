Recommended Video:

Dallas 0 0 1 1 2
St. Louis 1 0 0 0 1

Dallas won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 1 (Dunn, Blais), 3:43.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Dallas 1 (Gurianov), St. Louis 0.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-12-20-0_39. St. Louis 9-4-12-0_25.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 0; St. Louis 0 of 0.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 1-1-0 (22 shots-21 saves). St. Louis, Allen 0-0-1 (38-37).

A_0 (18,641). T_3:00.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.