Dalbec hits 2-run shot as Red Sox rally past Angels 4-3 DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 11:05 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night.
The Red Sox opened the weekend series with their second straight victory after dropping three in a row. Matt Andriese (2-2) got the win despite allowing José Iglesias’ two-run double in the seventh, and Matt Barnes struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.