Daboll's Giants rally from 13 down to beat Titans 21-20 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the 2-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the New York Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and making Brian Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.
Daboll didn't hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the 2-point conversion, which snapped the Giants' skid of five straight losses in season openers.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER