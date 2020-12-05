https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/DELAWARE-79-SALEM-INTERNATIONAL-76-15778746.php
DELAWARE 79, SALEM INTERNATIONAL 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SALEM INTERNATIONAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dobrijevic
|31
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|5
|Tanner
|37
|5-13
|1-2
|3-6
|3
|0
|16
|Forbes
|40
|6-21
|0-1
|1-6
|6
|4
|14
|Hale
|38
|9-19
|5-5
|1-7
|4
|0
|28
|Smith
|35
|3-10
|1-1
|4-6
|1
|1
|8
|Brantley
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Kapek
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-72
|7-9
|10-33
|15
|11
|76
Percentages: FG .375, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Hale 5-10, Tanner 5-11, Forbes 2-10, Brantley 1-1, Dobrijevic 1-3, Smith 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brantley).
Turnovers: 10 (Forbes 4, Hale 2, Smith 2, Brantley, Tanner).
Steals: 13 (Tanner 4, Hale 3, Brantley 2, Forbes 2, Dobrijevic, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Novakovich
|26
|4-8
|1-1
|0-2
|5
|2
|10
|Painter
|28
|3-6
|1-2
|2-11
|4
|2
|7
|Allen
|36
|3-10
|3-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|Anderson
|37
|7-11
|2-2
|0-10
|1
|1
|21
|McCoy
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|3
|Asamoah
|23
|7-10
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|20
|Carr
|22
|3-7
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|0
|6
|Arletti
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|7-11
|4-35
|23
|9
|79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Asamoah 6-8, Anderson 5-8, Allen 3-7, McCoy 1-3, Novakovich 1-4, Arletti 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen, Anderson, Carr, Novakovich, Painter).
Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 8, Painter 3, Arletti 2, Allen, Carr, McCoy, Novakovich).
Steals: 4 (Arletti, Asamoah, Carr, Novakovich).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Salem International
|31
|45
|—
|76
|Delaware
|44
|35
|—
|79
