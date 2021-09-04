Díaz, Rays tie team record with 6 HRs, romp past Twins 11-4 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit one of Tampa Bay's franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Saturday.
Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second as the Rays went up 7-0.