D'Aurio goes from player to Milford co-op girls hockey coach

MILFORD - Alexandra D’Aurio has replaced her mentor Kerri Rowland as head coach of the Milford co-op girls’ hockey team. It was based out of Notre Dame High in Fairfield since 2005, when Rowland began the program, before moving to Milford.
“The team means a lot to me. We are playing under a new name and the team has a rich tradition,” said D’Aurio, a West Haven native who played for Rowland at Notre Dame from 2012-16. “It’s important that we keep it going. That’s a big thing for me, and the girls are playing with a lot of heart and for each other.”