D'Arnaud's grand slam, 6 RBIs power Braves past Rockies 13-6 MIKE CRANSTON, Associated Press June 3, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Travis d'Arnaud homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high six runs as the Atlanta Braves pounced on Colorado's struggling pitching in a 13-6 rout of the Rockies on Thursday night.
D'Arnaud was 3 for 5 and scored three times, and the Braves had 18 hits against the Rockies, who have allowed 39 runs over the past three games.