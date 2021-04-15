Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 11 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points — topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game — and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his run. The Akron, Ohio, native missed his first eight attempts beyond the arc, finishing 4 of 13, in leading Golden State to its season-high fourth straight win.